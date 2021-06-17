Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Neovasc reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 157.95% and a negative net margin of 1,425.96%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Neovasc stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 326,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,082. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 74.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 31,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Neovasc during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

