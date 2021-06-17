Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 1,154,095 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,530 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

