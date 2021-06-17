Netbox Coin Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $47,549.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.68 or 0.00680025 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

NBX is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,225,874 coins and its circulating supply is 77,672,845 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.