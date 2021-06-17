Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 22.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 548,895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $286,336,000 after buying an additional 164,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.41 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.14 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $218.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

