Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of NYSE NBW opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile
