Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE NBW opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16.

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.