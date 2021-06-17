Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the May 13th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 246.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,354. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

