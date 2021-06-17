Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.18. 14,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,220. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $17.00.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
