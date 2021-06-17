NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $23.27. NeuroPace shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 713 shares traded.

NPCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Fischer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,947. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley purchased 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984 in the last quarter.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

