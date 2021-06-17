Neutrino Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

