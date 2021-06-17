New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Trading 3.8% Higher

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.46. 778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on NHPEF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Hope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

