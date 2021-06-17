New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 55,868 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,868 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.62% of Vapotherm worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 331,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after buying an additional 69,544 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the first quarter valued at $3,485,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 136,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $616.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of -1.62.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

