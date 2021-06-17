New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 89,688 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.36% of ExlService worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 29.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $105.18 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $108.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,468.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,239 shares of company stock worth $8,139,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

