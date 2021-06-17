New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 211,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.34% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,700. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

