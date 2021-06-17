New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 16,033 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,430,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,302,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $11,112,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,997,151 shares of company stock worth $1,199,462,511. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

Shares of DASH opened at $161.46 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.30. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion and a PE ratio of -21.85.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

