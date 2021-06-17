New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,234 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.67% of The E.W. Scripps worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.