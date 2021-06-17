New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Aramark worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Aramark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.