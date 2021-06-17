New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,252 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.53% of Newmark Group worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,999,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 722,910 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 485,632 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 455,628 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.