New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Owens Corning worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $96,383,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Shares of OC stock opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.