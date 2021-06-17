New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,479 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of BJ opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.61. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $584,040.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,325,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,663 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,211. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

