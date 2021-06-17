New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Credicorp worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,050,000 after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAP opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.23. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

