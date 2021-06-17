New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.24. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.18.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

