New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.48 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of RenaissanceRe worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

NYSE RNR opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.76. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $144.03 and a one year high of $191.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

