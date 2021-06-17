New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.99 Million Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.47% of Mueller Industries worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,924,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,847,000 after acquiring an additional 517,632 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 388,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 110,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. Analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

