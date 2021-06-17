New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.22 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Comerica worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 116,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $17,562,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 316,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,662,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $74.53 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

