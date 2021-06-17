New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247,095 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Stericycle worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Stericycle by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in Stericycle by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Stericycle by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Stericycle by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 4,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -562.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.52. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

