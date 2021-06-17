New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Aspen Technology worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $139.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.55 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.66.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

