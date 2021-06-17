New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,475,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4,301.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 85,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 185.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.39. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $68.93.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

