New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.92 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,080 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.46. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

