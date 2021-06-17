New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $66.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

