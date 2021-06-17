New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $11.05 Million in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,046,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Cosan as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,354,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CSAN opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Cosan S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

