New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of AMERCO worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $534.55 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $280.01 and a 1 year high of $657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.45.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

