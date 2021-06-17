New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.53% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after purchasing an additional 509,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after acquiring an additional 334,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 286,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.58. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

