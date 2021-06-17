New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 376,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.56% of Unisys worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.57. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

