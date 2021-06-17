New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,940,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,771,000 after purchasing an additional 262,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE NCLH opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.