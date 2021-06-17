New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,800 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Curtiss-Wright worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,871 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

