New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,400 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Bunge worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 45.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bunge by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 536,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

NYSE:BG opened at $80.44 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

