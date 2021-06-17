New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,093 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,093 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $1,278,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $2,620,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,627 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 50,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZION stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

