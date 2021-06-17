New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 48,520 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,520 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Dropbox worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Dropbox by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 53.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 51,265 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Dropbox by 23.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Dropbox by 278.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 60,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $23,914,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other Dropbox news, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $239,232.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $41,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,192 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.