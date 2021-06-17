New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 64,600 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 212,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

AMH opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 128.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

