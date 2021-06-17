New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 79,872 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,872 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of News worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $102,780,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 4,584.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,119,000 after buying an additional 2,506,057 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $35,122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $20,856,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,702,000 after buying an additional 977,494 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

