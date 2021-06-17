New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Novavax worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $62,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novavax by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $883,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,201.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $431,760.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,334 shares of company stock worth $8,814,140. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $176.24 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.81 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.14.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

