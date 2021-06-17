New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Kimco Realty worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

