New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,276 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Formula One Group worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

