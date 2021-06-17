Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Newton has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $13.66 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00140939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00180134 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.41 or 0.00913726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.91 or 0.99933399 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

