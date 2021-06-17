NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Down 5.8%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.25. 77,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,952,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

NXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 729,853 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,160,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 230,619 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

