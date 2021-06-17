NEXT (LON:NXT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8,102 ($105.85). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 8,008 ($104.63), with a volume of 332,931 shares.

NXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,445 ($84.20).

Get NEXT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,077.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09.

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT Company Profile (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.