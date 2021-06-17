NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Down 8.8%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 34,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,895,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

NEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

