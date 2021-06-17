NFT Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, NFT has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $43,798.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00060009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.93 or 0.00755847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00084357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042387 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.