NFTX Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $48.39 or 0.00128363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $22.77 million and $905,500.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00060204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00025779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.37 or 0.00759663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00084014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042578 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

