Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.48. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 7,880 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $144.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 32.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58.

In other Nicholas Financial news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn purchased 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,218.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,336 shares in the company, valued at $924,790.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $201,077.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 87,164 shares of company stock worth $960,814. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

